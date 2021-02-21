Lorient 1-4 Lille: Lille go back on top of Ligue 1

A superb second-half free-kick from French international Jonathan Ikone helped Lille ease to a 4-1 win at Lorient on Sunday as they moved back to the top of Ligue 1 ahead of Lyon.

Lyon had gone provisionally to the summit on goal difference with a 3-2 victory at Brest on Friday, piling pressure on a Lille side who were beaten at home by Ajax in the Europa League in midweek.

However Lille kept up their momentum in the league to make it a club record seven straight away wins in the top flight, with Jose Fonte and Domagoj Bradaric also scoring after Andreaw (editor's note: correct spelling) Gravillon's own goal had put them ahead in Brittany.

Lille now lead by three points from Lyon with Paris Saint-Germain another point back in third before hosting Monaco in Sunday's late game.

Gravillon deflected Jonathan David's shot into his own net midway through the first half, only for Jerome Hergault to equalise shortly after.

However, veteran centre-back Fonte restored Lille's advantage with a low drive from outside the area in the 38th minute and the four-times capped Ikone curled in a free-kick just before the hour mark.

Lorient had gone unbeaten through their previous five outings, notably beating Paris Saint-Germain and holding Monaco, to boost their hopes of escaping the drop.

However, Bradaric wrapped up a big win for Lille in stoppage time, plunging Lorient back into the bottom three on goal difference behind Nantes.