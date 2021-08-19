Ligue 1 - Brest vs PSG - Preview

PSG will be seeking to continue their 100% start to the 2021/22 season, when Pochettino's side travel to the Stade Francis-Le Ble to take on Brest.

It has been a positive start to life at Brest for Michel der Zakarian, with the Brittany-based outfit recording two draws in their opening Ligue 1 clashes against Lyon and Rennes.

Brest looked destined for defeat against Rennes, however a late substitution payed dividends when Jeremy Le Douaran headed in a 91st minute stoppage time leveller to rescue a point and maintain Les Pirates' unbeaten start.

Brest enter the clash against the Parisian giants as undeniable underdogs, with their last win on home soil stretching back to March 3.

Brest's 13 shots on target from is the second-highest in the league behind recently promoted Clermont Foot 63 and will be hoping to spring a surprise to Pochettino's star-studded side.

Brest Predicted Team:



Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Brassier, Uronen; Honorat, Mbock, Belkebla, Faivre; Mounie, Cardona

⏱ 91e : ⚽Egalisation brestoise !!!! Le Douaron reprend de la tête un centre d'Honorat et marque !!!#SB29SRFC 1⃣-1⃣ #TeamPirates 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/cIxkalsg5M — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) August 15, 2021

Date – Friday 20th of August

K.O – 22:00 Mecca

Channel – beIN SPORTS EN 1

Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Visitors PSG have captured the eyes of the globe during the summer transfer window, recruiting Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers, as well as Achraf Hakimi for €60 million on a five-year contract from Inter Milan.

After missing out on the Ligue 1 crown to Lille by a single point last season, Pochettino's side have started the new campaign in fine fashion, winning both of their opening clashes while Lille, Monaco and Marseille have all dropped points.

Messi, Neymar, Paredes, Di Maria, Verratti and Marquinhos are still seeking to return full fitness following their late pre-season arrivals, due to involvement in the Copa America and EURO 2020 finals.

Fans of PSG and fervent followers of Lionel Messi may have to wait until the end of the month to see their star man in action, with the Argentine expected to make his debut away at Reims on August 29.

The six-time Ballon d'Or was pictured alongside Mbappe in training on Thursday morning, as seen below:

Kylian Mbappe has been the subject of intense transfer speculation linking him to Real Madrid this summer and was booed by a section of his supporters at the Parc des Princes last time out.

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has reportedly informed Pochettino that Mbappe will remain available for selection, despite entering the final year of his contract.

Les Parisiens are certainly not short of firepower outside of their new signings, with Icardi netting after just three minutes in PSG's 4-2 victory over the 10-men of Strasbourg last time out.

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Team



Navas; Hakimi, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Diallo; Pereira, Herrera, Wijnaldum; Draxler, Icardi, Mbappe

Keep up with all of the action from Brest vs PSG via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.