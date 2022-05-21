Kylian Mbappé commits future to PSG

Kylian Mbappé has finally committed his future to PSG after it was confirmed that the French international striker has signed a three year contract with the Ligue 1 giants.



With Mbappé's contract set to end in Paris this season, Real Madrid was long thought to be the favoured destination for the 22-year-old. However, a late intervention from PSG changed the mind of the attacker.



It's been another standout year for Mbappe, who recently picked up the Ligue 1 player of the year award for a third consecutive season. To date, Mbappe has scored 36 goals.



Now with the future of the striker secured, PSG will look to lift the Champions League for the first time in their history next season.

Kylian Mbappe said he was "very happy" to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after the club's president announced the World Cup winner was rejecting Real Madrid to remain in France until 2025.

"I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city," Mbappe told supporters on the Parc des Princes pitch before PSG faced Metz in their final Ligue 1 match of the season.