Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

PSG announced that Mbappe had been left out of the squad that would travel to Clermont for Saturday's game "due to pain in his adductor muscles" and will instead remain behind for treatment.



"A further update will be provided in 72 hours time."



PSG begin their defence of the Ligue 1 title with a new coach, Christophe Galtier having taken over from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino.



Lionel Messi and Neymar, who both scored against Nantes, are in the squad along with new signings Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukiele.

