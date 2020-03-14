English
Golovin signs one-year contract extension at Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Monaco, tying him to the club until June 2024.

Monaco, who confirmed the news via their official website on Saturday, struggled badly in Golovin's first season with the team following a move from CSKA Moscow, finishing 17th in Ligue 1.

However, the Russia international has played his part in an improved campaign this time around, with Monaco ninth in the table but only a point behind Reims in fifth.

Only two outfield players have been used more regularly than the 23-year-old by head coach Robert Moreno, underlining his importance to the club.

 

