Gaitan will not have Lille deal extended due to coronavirus pandemic

Nicolas Gaitan will leave Lille when his contract expires at the end of June due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Benfica and Atletico Madrid midfielder Gaitan, who was regularly linked with Manchester United in previous years, arrived at Lille on a free transfer in January.

The Argentina international made four appearances, all of which came from the bench, before the Ligue 1 season was suspended in March and ultimately cancelled the following month amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lille have now confirmed Gaitan will not return for the 2020-21 season, which is expected to start at the end of August.

"In light of the current situation re COVID-19, Nicolas Gaitan will not be continuing his adventure with Les Dogues," a club statement read.

"LOSC would like to thank Nico for his efforts during the months he spent with us and we wish him all the best in the future."

Gaitan posted on Instagram: "Due to the current situation, we have decided by mutual agreement not to use the extension option in my contract.

"I thank the players, the people and the entire club for how they welcomed me and treated me during my stay in Lille."