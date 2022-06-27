French side Lorient promote reserve coach Le Bris to manager

French Ligue 1 club Lorient named reserve team boss Regis Le Bris as their new manager on Monday.

Le Bris was appointed on a three-year contract less than 24 hours after the departure of Christophe Pelissier.

Confirming the 46-year-old in the post at a press conference Lorient president Loic Fery said the switch in manager came as the club came to "the end of a cycle".

Lorient finished 16th last season in the 20-team league which is being reduced to 18 with four teams relegated and just two promoted at the end of the 2022-2023 campaign.

Le Bris, who has just passed his final managerial exams, led Lorient's reserves to second in the French fourth division last term.

Pelissier guided Lorient back into the top-flight in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season, but the club has only narrowly avoided relegation in both years since returning to Ligue 1.