Football: Final Ligue 1 table after 2019-20 season declared over

LFP chief Didier Quillot told reporters that the league wanted a "performance indicator that took into account the number of points gained from all played matches" to decide final positions.

Quillot also explained that head-to-head records had been chosen to decide placing for teams who finished on the same points.

The top three of PSG, Marseille and Rennes qualify for the Champions League, while fourth-placed Lille earned a spot in the Europa League and bottom two sides Toulouse and Amiens have been relegated.



Final Ligue 1 table of 2019-20 season:

1. PSG (2.52 points per match)

2. Marseille (2.00)

3. Rennes (1.79)

4. Lille (1.75)

5. Nice (1.46)

6. Reims (1.46)

7. Lyon (1.43)

8. Montpellier (1.43)

9. Monaco (1.43)

10. Strasbourg (1.41)

11. Angers (1.39)

12. Bordeaux (1.32)

13. Nantes (1.32)

14. Brest (1.21)

15. Metz (1.21)

16. Dijon (1.07)

17. Saint-Etienne (1.07)

18. Nimes (0.96)

19. Amiens (0.82)

20. Toulouse (0.46)



