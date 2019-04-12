Dijon v Amiens paused after alleged racist chanting

A Ligue 1 game between Dijon and Amiens was paused for a lengthy delay after alleged racist chanting.

Amiens captain Prince-Desir Gouano said he heard offensive chants from the home fans at Stade Gaston-Gerard on Friday.

After conceding a corner late in the game, he approached the Dijon fans and the match was delayed for around four minutes.

And the defender gave a strong response to the incident after a 0-0 draw that leaves Dijon 18th in the Ligue 1 table.

"We are in the 21st century, it is inadmissible," he said to beIN SPORTS after the game.

"I asked to stop the game because I think that nowadays we are all equal. Yes, there are colours, but I think we have to look beyond all that. We are all human beings.

"The motto is love, you must love your neighbour, something that has not been done. But hey, I do not blame him, he remains human.

"On my way back, I went to see the supporters to applaud them, I hope he will see this gesture so that tomorrow he will relay to his children that all that, it is useless.

"I just want to convey a message that is love."

During the game, Amiens posted on Twitter: "Following insults in the stands, it seems racist, the game is stopped. The players will resume, but they will stop playing if it happens again. Total support to our captain Prince Gouano. Racism has no place in a football stadium."

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) later issued a statement condemning the "racist insults" and vowing to look into the allegations further.

It also stated that Dijon had identified the person responsible and that he had been arrested.

There have been a spate of incidents involving racism in European football in recent weeks.

On Thursday, three Chelsea fans were prevented from attending their Europa League tie away to Slavia Prague after footage of a racist chant about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was shared on social media.

Arsenal are investigating alleged racist abuse aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly on the same day, while England internationals Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all allegedly targeted in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro last month.

Hudson-Odoi was also subjected to alleged racist chanting when playing for Chelsea in a Europa League game against Dynamo Kiev, while there were a series of further incidents in England's Championship last weekend.

Juventus teenager Moise Kean was also the subject of alleged racist chanting in a Serie A game away to Cagliari, after which defender Leonardo Bonucci was widely criticised for saying the striker was partly to blame.