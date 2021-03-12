Di Maria signs new one-year PSG contract March 12, 2021 18:17 Paris Saint-Germain have extended Angel Di Maria's contract to keep him at the club for another season. AFP Angel Di Maria has signed a new one-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Angel di maria Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Previous Pochettino 'very happy' with Neymar progress: We'l Read Next Latest Stories March 12, 2021 18:17 Di Maria signs until 2022 March 5, 2021 15:39 'Neymar back for Barca? We'll see' March 3, 2021 23:02 Report: Bordeaux 0-1 PSG March 3, 2021 21:40 Lyon 1-0 Rennes March 3, 2021 16:29 Kean tests positive for COVID-19 March 1, 2021 20:35 Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 27 February 28, 2021 16:05 Monaco 2-0 Brest February 27, 2021 21:31 Poch hoping for Marseille favour February 27, 2021 18:52 Report: Dijon 0-4 PSG February 26, 2021 22:25 Marseille turn to Sampaoli