Di Maria handed four-game ban for spitting at Marseille's Alvaro

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Angel Di Maria for four matches after the playmaker was suspended for spitting at Marseille defender Alvaro.

Di Maria has been handed the punishment for his part in the stoppage-time fracas which occurred in Le Classique on September 13.

Neymar, who accused Alvaro of racism - something the OM player denied, Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa were all sent off for PSG, while Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi saw red for Marseille at Parc des Princes.

While Neymar has served his suspension, Di Maria will miss four games for the Ligue 1 champions.

However, Thomas Tuchel will be able to call on the Argentine for the clash with Reims on Sunday, with the sanction not coming into force until September 29.

Di Maria will be absent for PSG's Ligue 1 fixtures against Angers, Nimes, Dijon and Nantes.

After losing their first two games of the campaign, PSG have claimed maximum points from their last two fixtures, seeing off Metz and Nice respectively, with Kylian Mbappe having returned from his coronavirus-enforced quarantine.