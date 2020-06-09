Court Rules Against Ligue 1 Relegations

The state court in France has ruled that the relegation of Amiens and Toulouse to Ligue 2 must be reversed. Whilst it also rejected the appeal brought by Lyon to resume the 2019-2020 season which was halted by COVID-19.

In Summary, the judge added the ruling "validates the end of the season and the classification but suspends the regulations."

The ruling means that Professional Football League (LFP), along with the French Federation (FFF), to review the relegation by June 30, 2020. This could now mean that Ligue 1 could see 22 teams take part from next season.