Cavani back in PSG training

Edinson Cavani has returned to Paris Saint-Germain training ahead of the end of the Ligue 1 season.

Uruguay international Cavani sustained a hip injury against Bordeaux on February 9 and has only made one brief appearance as a substitute since.

But in a further boost for PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel after Neymar trained this week, Cavani took part in running drills during Friday's session.

Cavani has hit 17 goals in 16 Ligue 1 games this term but his absence has allowed Kylian Mbappe to take a central role.

The World Cup winner has struck in seven straight league games to take his tally for the campaign to 27, more than anyone in the division.

PSG can secure the Ligue 1 title this weekend if they beat Strasbourg and nearest rivals Lille - 20 points back - do not win at Reims.