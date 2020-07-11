Real Valladolid Vs Barcelona - Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Team news! No Luis Suarez, he's on the bench alongside Ivan Rakotic, Riqui Puig gets the nod in midfield. Looks like it's going to be a 4-4-2 formation!

Barcelona have arrived! At the moment the Catalans are four points behind Real Madrid, a win will keep the pressure on!

So here we go! Huge fan of the José Zorrilla Stadium!

Good evening! Welcome to the LIVE STREAM for Valladolid Vs Barca. After Real Madrid winning last night, the equation is simple for Quique Setien. A win will only do to chase down leaders Real Madrid. Join me for the build-up, team news and the goals as they go in!