Real Madrid vs Barcelona - Live Stream

Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtouis is out and warming up as he has a great task at hand in the hopes of keeping the opposition quiet.

The Blaugrana's have arrived in Madrid as they head out to warm up in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

Barcelona make their way to the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

The visitors Barcelona have released their starting 11 for the tie.

Real Madrid have released their starting lineup ahead of El Clasico.

Champions of Spain Real Madrid are set to face their arch rivals Barcelona in a season determining Clasico as the race for the La Liga title intensifies.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona trail league leaders Atletico who had started the season amazingly and where at one point 11 points clear at the top. Since the start of the new year however Barcelona and Real Madrid have both seemed unstoppable meanwhile Atletico hit a roadblock, thus allowing both teams to close the gap to as much as three points.

Real Madrid currently sit in third place with 63 points, three points behind leaders Atletico. A win in this fixture will see the Los Blancos go level on points with their city rivals only to be separated by goal difference. Having won their previous five games in all competitions, including the mid week masterclass performance against Liverpool, Real Madrid have been in great form, especially with the return on Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has since returning from injury against Atletico, managed to contribute to at least one goal in every one of Madrid's five games, clearly showing the importance of the striker to the teams chemistry.

In team news, captain Sergio Ramos will not feature in tonight's fixture as he continues to recover from a leg injury. Star signing last season Eden hazard is also out as he continues to work on his injury problems. Two other blows for Zidane's side are the defending pair of Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal.

Barcelona currently sit in second place and are just two points behind Atletico, meaning a win in this Clasico will see the Blaugrana's move up to the top of the league for the first time this year.

It has been an up and down season for Barcelona with the early drama of the board stepping down at the start of the season, all the way to the appointment of director Joan Laporta. The ongoing Lionel Messi saga has also had its affect on Barcelona. The Argentinian forward initially wanted to leave Barcelona however since the start of the new year it seems that Messi may still choose to stay for a few more years.

The result of this match will no doubt play a huge role in the future of Barcelona, from the direction of the board for the club, to Ronald Koeman's endless saga of potentially being replaced, along with the main question, if Barcelona fail, will Messi leave?

Since starting the new year, Barcelona have been in fantastic form, having not lost a game in La Liga. Although the dependency on young talent such as the likes of Pedri, Moriba and Araujo has increased, the number of minutes given to these youngsters where not left to be regretted as all of the youth players have shown great promise since featuring for the first. Along with this, three players have really had a crucial role for Barcelona especially in the attacking front: Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi.

The three have been very important for Barcelona in the race for La Liga. Messi leads the league as the top goal scorer with 23 goals, Ousmane Dembele has managed to turn his fortune around by changing his lifestyle and increasing his work rate, which in result saw the Frenchman create many opportunities for himself and his teammates. De Jong has shown that he can be the most versatile player in Barcelona's roster. The young Dutchman has played in center back, defensive midfield, attacking midfield and on some occasions a center forward. His presence will be very important for Barcelona in this matchup.

In team news, Gerard Pique makes his return to the squad after returning from injury. Ronald Araujo has also been cleared fit for the game. Meanwhile young prodigy Ansu Fati remains on the sidleines due to his second knee surgery, record signing Phillipe Coutinho will not feature as he also carries a knee injury.