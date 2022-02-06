Real Madrid then capitalised on Sevilla's goalless draw with Osasuna on Saturday by edging past Granada 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table to a daunting six points.

In the absence of the injured Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio finally broke Granada's resistance in the 74th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Granada looked like they might hold on against Real Madrid, who were without their deadly attacking duo, Vinicius Junior suspended and Benzema still recovering from a thigh strain.

Isco and Rodrygo started up front instead but were replaced by Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard shortly before Asensio struck, a superb, swerving shot finding the corner after Eder Militao had won the ball back.