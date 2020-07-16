Real Madrid Vs Villarreal - LIVE STREAM
Date- Thursday, July 16 2020 Kick-Off – 22:00 Mecca Channel – 1 HD
Goal! Benzema with a composed finish!
Peep! We are underway in Madrid!
Live Updates
Preamble
Confidence from the Los Blancos captain!
Will @SergioRamos be lifting the #LaLigaSantander trophy tonight? 🏆🔮#RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/RDJlLmqc0C— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) July 16, 2020
Now for Villarreal, No Santi Carzola tonight in the starting line up! Gerard Moreno will be the dangerman in attack!
Here is how the Yellows will line up for #RealMadridVillarreal! 💪 Come on you Yellows! 💛 pic.twitter.com/eajKzphcPM— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 16, 2020
Team News! Eden Hazard is back in the starting line up! Ferland Mendy keeps his place in the side and Sergio Ramos is alongside Rafa Varane.
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @Eng_Villarreal!#RealMadridVillarreal | #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/7w0zs8szQB— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 16, 2020
Villarreal made their way to Madrid by train! What a wonderful way to travel!
#VillarrealTV 📺 | We've headed to Madrid with @Renfe 🚅 ahead of our game against @realmadriden in our penultimate game of this @LaLigaEN season!#RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/7TfNiPmLk0— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 16, 2020
So here we go! Everything is prepped in Madrid!
🔢👕✅ Everything is set for #RealMadridVillarreal!#PreparationIsEverything | 🔵 @NIVEAMEN_ES pic.twitter.com/LrdQTmUKar— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 16, 2020
Good evening! Welcome to the live updates of Real Madrid Vs Villarreal. The equasion is simple for Los Blancos, win and lift the La Liga title! Join me for build up, team news and goals as they go in!