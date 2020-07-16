Real Madrid Vs Villarreal - LIVE STREAM

Date- Thursday, July 16 2020 Kick-Off – 22:00 Mecca Channel – 1 HD

Live Video

Goal! Benzema with a composed finish!

Peep! We are underway in Madrid!

Live Updates

Preamble

Confidence from the Los Blancos captain!

Now for Villarreal, No Santi Carzola tonight in the starting line up! Gerard Moreno will be the dangerman in attack!

Here is how the Yellows will line up for #RealMadridVillarreal! 💪 Come on you Yellows! 💛 pic.twitter.com/eajKzphcPM — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 16, 2020

Team News! Eden Hazard is back in the starting line up! Ferland Mendy keeps his place in the side and Sergio Ramos is alongside Rafa Varane.

Villarreal made their way to Madrid by train! What a wonderful way to travel!

So here we go! Everything is prepped in Madrid!

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates of Real Madrid Vs Villarreal. The equasion is simple for Los Blancos, win and lift the La Liga title! Join me for build up, team news and goals as they go in!

