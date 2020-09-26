Real Betis vs Real Madrid - Live Stream

Real make it 2-2 just after the break!

Goal! It's 2-0! William Carvalho finds the back of the net!







Goal! Betis pull one back! A header from Aïssa Mandi!

Goal! Real Madrid opened the scoring! Federico Valverde turns it in at the near post!

Peep we are underway at Betis!



Live Updates



Preamble

No fans, Real Betis will miss them tonight!





Warmups well underway in Sevilla!



Now for Real Madrid! As expected, Sergio Ramos captains the side! Valverde starts in midfield and Benzema leads the line!

Team News is in! First up, Real Betis! Veteran attacker Joaquin Starts! Keep an eye out for Nabil Fekir!



Likewise, Real Madrid has jumped onto the bus to the Benito Villamarín!

So here we go! Betis have arrived, and look impressive in those branded facemasks!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream for Real Betis vs Real Madrid, can Los Blancos build on their opening day win and build up a six-point gap ahead of Barcelona who opens up their season against Villarreal tomorrow. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in.