Sergio Ramos' late penalty secured Real Madrid their first win of the 2020-21 LaLiga season as Los Blancos won 3-2 at 10-man Real Betis, for whom Barcelona-owned Emerson endured something of a nightmare.

Zinedine Zidane's men began their title defence with an underwhelming 0-0 stalemate with Real Sociedad, and while they were only marginally better in Seville, they just about made the most of their numerical advantage.

Madrid initially looked good value for their lead when Federico Valverde prodded them in front, but Betis showed excellent resilience to turn it around.

Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho did the damage in a three-minute salvo, the latter netting in successive games having not scored in his first 57 outings for the club.

Things began to look up for Madrid early in the second half when Emerson found his own net before then getting sent off, and Los Blancos completed the win thanks to Ramos' spot-kick eight minutes from time.

Real make it 2-2 just after the break!

Goal! It's 2-0! William Carvalho finds the back of the net!







Goal! Betis pull one back! A header from Aïssa Mandi!

Goal! Real Madrid opened the scoring! Federico Valverde turns it in at the near post!

Peep we are underway at Betis!



Preamble

No fans, Real Betis will miss them tonight!





Warmups well underway in Sevilla!



Now for Real Madrid! As expected, Sergio Ramos captains the side! Valverde starts in midfield and Benzema leads the line!

Team News is in! First up, Real Betis! Veteran attacker Joaquin Starts! Keep an eye out for Nabil Fekir!



Likewise, Real Madrid has jumped onto the bus to the Benito Villamarín!

So here we go! Betis have arrived, and look impressive in those branded facemasks!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream for Real Betis vs Real Madrid, can Los Blancos build on their opening day win and build up a six-point gap ahead of Barcelona who opens up their season against Villarreal tomorrow. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in.