Leganes dropped down to the Spanish second division following a 2-2 draw with champions Real Madrid on Sunday evening.

Los Blancos, who claimed the league earlier in the week against Villarreal, made a perfect start as Sergio Ramos headed home his 11th goal of the season, with the game just nine minutes old. In first-half stoppage time, the hosts found parity as Bryan Gil latched onto a cross to fire past Alphonse Areola.



Seven minutes after the restart, Real refound the lead as Marco Asensio turned in a perfect pass from Isco. Substitute Roger Assalé gave Leganes hope with 15 minutes, left however Javier Aguirre's couldn't get the vital goal to give the Madrid based side a place in La Liga for next season.