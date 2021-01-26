LaLiga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 20 By beIN SPORTS January 26, 2021 18:08 3:45 min la liga Best Goals -Latest Videos 3:45 min LaLiga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 20 3:59 min Report: Wycombe 1-4 Tottenham 3:20 min Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 19 3:33 min Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 21 3:50 min Report: Atletico 3-1 Valencia 5:00 min Report: Man United 3-2 Liverpool 4:11 min Report: Elche 0-2 Barcelona 4:33 min Report: Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town 3:56 min Report: Juventus 2-0 Bologna 0:39 min Nagelsmann gloomy about Leipzig title hopes