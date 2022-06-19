Girona triumph in play-off final, promoted to La Liga June 19, 2022 23:15 4:20 min Girona seal their return to the Spanish top flight following a 3-1 away victory in the second leg of the play-off final. Girona have sealed their return to the top flight of Spanish football with a 3-1 away victory in the Segunda division play-off final. 🔙🇪🇸 @GironaFC seal their return to @LaLiga with a 3-1 away victory over Tenerife in the promotion play-off final 🤩#TenerifeGirona #LaLigaSmartBank pic.twitter.com/gi4n3DTyDL — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 19, 2022 girona LaLiga -Latest Videos 4:20 min Highlights: Tenerife 1-3 Girona 2:54 min Warriors beat Celtics to 103-90 win NBA title 3:07 min Highlights: Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand 2:44 min NBA Finals - Warriors on brink of NBA title 3:04 min Australia 0 (5) - (4) Peru 0 - Highlights 5:20 min São Tomé and Príncipe 0 Nigeria 10 - Highlights 2:25 min NBA Finals - Curry shines in Warriors win 2:59 min Ethiopia 2 Egypt 0 - Report 4:30 min Australia claim place in World Cup playoff 3:02 min Japan 0 Brazil 1 - Highlights