Date – Tuesday, June 30, 2020; Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca; Channel – 13 HD
Preamble
Now for Atletico! Carasco starts on the wing, Correra joins Diego Costa in attack. Jan Oblak starts in goal.
Now for Atletico! Carasco starts on the wing, Correra joins Diego Costa in attack. Jan Oblak starts in goal.
⚽ #BarçaAtleti | 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/tmEMnJ7HTr
Team News! Messi and Suarez start in attack! Riqui Puig keeps his place in midfield!
Team News! Messi and Suarez start in attack! Riqui Puig keeps his place in midfield!
Atletico has arrived! All setup and ready to go! I wonder if the third-place side can spring an upset!
Atletico has arrived! All setup and ready to go! I wonder if the third-place side can spring an upset!
⚽ #BarçaAtleti | 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/2LC1QzODUu
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog of Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid! The pressure is on Barca to chase down Real Madrid at the top of the table. I wonder how Barca will line up? Will Antione Grizmann start against his former side?