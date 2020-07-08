Barcelona Vs Espanyol - Live Stream

Date- Wednesday, June 18, 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca Channel – 13HD

Match Report

Luis Suarez's second-half strike consigned Barcelona's rivals Espanyol to a 1-0 defeat and relegation from LaLiga in a match that saw two red cards.

Espanyol knew anything but a derby victory at Camp Nou on Wednesday would relegate them to the second tier for the first time since 1994.

They were given hope when substitute Ansu Fati was sent off five minutes after coming on at the start of the second half, only for the numbers to be swiftly evened up when Pol Lozano was also dismissed.

Suarez capped off a crazy six-minute passage by scoring the only goal as Barca moved a point behind leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, in the title race.

In an all-or-nothing game for Espanyol, they were the better side in the first half, while Barca failed to have a single shot on target.

Adrian Embarba was the first to test Marc-Andre ter Stegen when he got in down the right, only for the German goalkeeper to thwart his effort with an outstretched right foot.

Espanyol continued to have joy on the counter attack and after Ter Stegen prevented a Clement Lenglet own goal, Didac Vila's effort hit the outside of the post just before half-time.

Quique Setien hoped Fati's half-time introduction would have an impact on his team and it certainly did, though not how he had imagined.

Five minutes after coming on the teenager was heading off again, a VAR review upgrading his caution to a red card as he was punished when a high right foot caught Fernando Calero.

However, Espanyol's one-man advantage lasted only three minutes, as Lozano joined Fati in being dismissed.

As was the case in Fati's instance, Lozano was initially awarded a yellow card that was changed to a red as replays showed he caught Gerard Pique on the shin when going over the top of the ball.

And it was Barcelona who adjusted better to going a man down as Suarez soon put them ahead, following up when Lionel Messi's effort was blocked after a brilliant Antoine Griezmann flick.

A vicious Messi volley was superbly saved by Diego Lopez and Espanyol could not muster an equaliser, let alone the two goals they needed, as their fate was sealed.

Live Video

Goal! Suarez finds the back of the net!

Close from Espanyol!

Live Updates

Preamble

Barcelona start their warm-up... all to the dulcet tones of AC/DC!

🔥 Time to get loose for the derby! #BarçaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/bCIsoOS9ny — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2020

Quique Setien looked cool calm and collected arriving into the Nou Camp earlier on today. Can he save his job in any way this season?

So it's a big game for Espanyol, they'll be encouraged by Barca's recent results who have drawn two of their last three games in the league.

As for Espanyol, the pressure is on! Only a win will do, otherwise, they are relegated at the home of their bitter rivals! ‎Francisco Rufete has understandably gone with a defensive set up with five at the back and Raúl de Tomás leading the line.

Team news! One change for Barca, Rakotic comes in for Vidal, Messi, Suarez and Griezmann start in attack!

So is the pressure on Quique Setien? It's been a poor return to action for Barcelona, with rumours terminating that Setien could be out of a job at the end of the season.

So here we go! Back to the Nou Camp we go!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Barcelona Vs Espanyol! A match with big repercussions at the top and the bottom of the table. Espanyol can be relegated with a defeat against their local rivals, whilst Barca desperately needs the points to keep adrift in the title race. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!