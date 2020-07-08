Barcelona Vs Espanyol - Live Stream

Date- Wednesday, June 18, 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca Channel – 13HD

Close from Espanyol!

Live Updates

Preamble

Barcelona start their warm-up... all to the dulcet tones of AC/DC!

🔥 Time to get loose for the derby! #BarçaEspanyol pic.twitter.com/bCIsoOS9ny — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2020

Quique Setien looked cool calm and collected arriving into the Nou Camp earlier on today. Can he save his job in any way this season?

So it's a big game for Espanyol, they'll be encouraged by Barca's recent results who have drawn two of their last three games in the league.

As for Espanyol, the pressure is on! Only a win will do, otherwise, they are relegated at the home of their bitter rivals! ‎Francisco Rufete has understandably gone with a defensive set up with five at the back and Raúl de Tomás leading the line.

Team news! One change for Barca, Rakotic comes in for Vidal, Messi, Suarez and Griezmann start in attack!

So is the pressure on Quique Setien? It's been a poor return to action for Barcelona, with rumours terminating that Setien could be out of a job at the end of the season.

So here we go! Back to the Nou Camp we go!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Barcelona Vs Espanyol! A match with big repercussions at the top and the bottom of the table. Espanyol can be relegated with a defeat against their local rivals, whilst Barca desperately needs the points to keep adrift in the title race. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!