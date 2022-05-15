Luis Suarez bowed out with an ovation and a show of emotion as Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 with Sevilla in the striker's final home game for the club.

The 35-year-old Uruguay international will be released at the end of this campaign, it was confirmed on Sunday, with the man whose goals spurred last season's LaLiga title success on the move.

He could not produce any of the old magic this time, with Jose Gimenez scoring Atleti's goal, yet there was the warmest of receptions for Suarez from around the Wanda Metropolitano when he was substituted in the 64th minute. As he sat on the bench, he appeared close to tears.

Out-of-sorts Sevilla were in growing danger of sliding out of the top four next weekend, having for so long been the team that most closely tracked champions Real Madrid, but Youssef En-Nesyri headed an 85th-minute leveller. Now they, like Atletico, are assured of Champions League football next season.



Suarez lashed wide from an early half-chance after Atletico snatched possession on the edge of the Sevilla penalty area, and he and Antoine Griezmann both saw efforts blocked.

En-Nesyri got his finish all wrong at the other end after dashing in behind the Atletico defence, skewing well wide of Jan Oblak's goal.

The breakthrough came after 30 minutes when Gimenez stole into a yard of space at the near post and headed Yannick Carrasco's corner from the left across goal and beyond Yassine Bounou.

It was a first LaLiga goal of the season for Gimenez, and a team-high sixth assist for Carrasco.

A flying header from Suarez went a yard wide in the 53rd minute, before Sevilla's Alejandro Gomez saw a deflected strike from outside the penalty area well saved by Oblak.

Rodrigo de Paul had a 20-yard strike tipped over as Atletico sought a second to kill the game, but they were stung instead when En-Nesyri, having hit the crossbar moments earlier, nodded in from a fine cross by Oliver Torres.