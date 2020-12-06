Zidane hails 'hugely important' win as under-fire Madrid boss gets breathing space

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane revelled in the struggling LaLiga champions' "hugely important" win over Sevilla as the under-fire boss celebrated a timely victory.

Madrid snapped a run of back-to-back losses with a 1-0 success away to Sevilla in LaLiga on Saturday, alleviating some pressure on Zidane.

Zidane's position at the helm has been questioned following defeats to Deportivo Alaves and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, but Yassine Bounou's 55th-minute own goal gifted the Frenchman some respite.

The result moved Madrid within six points of leaders Atletico Madrid, though Real Sociedad could return to the summit and open up a seven-point advantage ahead of Los Blancos if they beat Alaves on Sunday.

"It's important," Zidane said during his post-match news conference. "The recent days have been difficult and this team is full of character, it thrives on challenges and this win is hugely important for what is to come."

Madrid kept a clean sheet in consecutive LaLiga away games against Sevilla for the second time in the competition's history – the first one was in 1967.

Zidane's Madrid have not lost any of their 25 LaLiga games with Ferland Mendy in the starting XI since last season, compared with their six defats in their 24 league games without the full-back.

Bounou also became the only goalkeeper to score an own goal in LaLiga this season and the first Sevilla shot-stopper to score an own goal in the competition in the 21st century.

Zidane, who has won eight games against Sevilla in all competitions – more than any other opponent – added: "They're three hugely important points for us but beyond just the points, it's about our performance. From the first minute until the last. We had to dig in a bit in the second half but we were superb before the break, creating a load of chances.

"It's a deserved victory over a very good side who we know can cause you problems at any moment. We've come through it and I'm thrilled for the lads.



"We haven't changed because the team was fine and wanted to keep going as we are. It's important for the next game.

"It was crucial that we picked up points today and to perform well. We're going through a bit of a tough spell lately and we have to be happy. Now it's time to rest up well and think about what's to come."

"This team has got a lot of character," Zidane continued. "I don't think the same way as you, but it's true that there are moments when playing every three days at a high level, from time to time it's difficult for us. In the end that will always happen to us because we never stop.

"The important thing is to recover well and switch out focus to the next game because this isn't going to slow up. Every match is going to be important for us and we know that from time to time things won't go our way and we have to correct some things. When we fix things we can be very competitive like today."