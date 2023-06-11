Versatile defender Nacho to stay at Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Nacho confirmed on Sunday he will stay another year at the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of June.

The 33-year-old versatile defender was called up to the Spain squad for the Nations League final four after Osasuna defender David Garcia was injured.

"There are always offers but I've decided to stay another year," Nacho told TVE.

"I'm happy with that and really looking forward to continuing."

Nacho played 44 times for Madrid this season, growing in importance over the years at the club he came through at as a youth player.

Jose Mourinho gave Nacho his debut in 2011 and he has played 319 times for the club, winning five Champions Leagues and three Spanish league titles among other trophies.

Madrid let Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz go at the end of their contracts, while they reached a deal to release Belgium winger Eden Hazard this summer too.

Their biggest loss is captain Karim Benzema, who signed for Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad earlier in June.

Los Blancos have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign England's Jude Bellingham and are expected to make several further moves in the summer window to bolster their squad.

Playmaker Brahim Diaz, who spent the last three seasons on loan at AC Milan, has returned.