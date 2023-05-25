Two injured in burglary on Kluivert home in Spain

The men broke into the house in Betera, a suburb of the eastern city of Valencia, on Wednesday night and attacked the two people who were inside, a spokesman for Spain's Guardia Civil police force said.



According to Spanish media reports, his partner and a female friend of hers were the ones beaten by the assailants.



The two were "lightly injured" before the intruders made off with "several" valuables whose worth has yet to be determined,the police spokesman added without providing further details.



At the time Kluivert, the son of former Dutch international Patrick Kluivert, was in Palma preparing for Valencia's match on Thursday night against Mallorca.



The burglars stole watches, jewellery and money worth around 150,000 euros ($160,000), the reports said.



Several footballers' homes have been targeted in Spain in recent years, often while players were taking part in games



Earlier this month, the home of Real Madrid's Brazilian striker Rodrygo Goes, in the upscale Madrid suburb of La Moraleja, was broken into while he was at a match.



The home of his French teammate Karim Benzema was robbed in January 2022 while the former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, now of Manchester United, and winger Lucas Vazquez have all suffered break-ins.



Spain's Guardia Civil and Europol in October 2019 announced they had dismantled a burglar ring which targeted mostly the homes of players from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

