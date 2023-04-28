العربية
Struggling Getafe name sporting director Reyes coach

Getafe have announced that sporting director Ruben Reyes will succeed fired coach Quique Sanchez Flores

La Liga strugglers Getafe on Friday appointed their sporting director Ruben Reyes to succeed coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

Sanchez Flores was fired after a home loss to fellow relegation candidates Almeria on Wednesday dropped the club from the Madrid suburbs to just above the Liga drop zone.

They fell into the bottom three when Valencia won on Thursday.

The club did not say whether Reyes had been signed to a longterm contract as coach.

"Ruben Reyes, Getafe CF's sporting director, will be in charge of the first team from today's training session," the club announced.

Spanish media reported former Getafe coach Jose Bordalas had turned down the job.

