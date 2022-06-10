Sergi Roberto extends contract at Barcelona

"FC Barcelona and Sergi Roberto have reached an agreement to extend his contract until 30 June 2023. The player's buy-out clause will be set at 400 million euros," Barcelona said in a statement, describing the 30-year-old as "Blaugrana through and through".

Sergi Roberto has reportedly accepted a 60 per cent salary-cut to stay at Barca. The Spaniard will earn 5 million euros per year, as the club continues to try to reduce its wage bill.

Barcelona's debts reached 1.3 billion euros at the start of last season, with almost 390 million euros related to player salaries.

Sergi Roberto is yet to play under Xavi Hernandez at Barca after a hamstring ruled him out for the majority of last season.

After coming through the youth teams at La Masia, Sergi Roberto made his first team debut in 2011 at the age of 19.

He has since gone on to make 316 appearances for the club, with his versatility especially valuable, given he has played both central midfield and right back.

"I've been at this club for half my life and I hope to enjoy it again and bring joy back to the fans," he said.