Samuel Umtiti signs Barcelona contract extension

Barcelona have confirmed that Samuel Umtiti has signed a new four year contract with the club.



In a statement online, Barcelona added that the move will not be a financial burden on the club and opens up a financial space to register new signing Ferran Torres.



"Samuel Umtiti has reached an agreement to extend the latter’s contract until 30 June 2026. The French defender is reducing a part of the salary that he was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract. This contract extension operation does not entail any greater financial commitments for FC Barcelona with regard to the player."



"FC Barcelona will be able to increase its ‘financial fair play’ quota and thus register Ferran Torres with the Spanish Professional Football League."



Barcelona are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings.