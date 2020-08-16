English
Reports - Messi Not Considering Barca Future

Reports in Spain suggest that Leo Messi wants to end his association with Barcelona this summer.

Lionel Messi will not be leaving Barcelona this summer, according to beIN SPORTS sources. Barcelona reporter Achraf Ben Ayad has confirmed that the club has not received any request from Messi to leave this summer. 

 

Reports in Spain have suggested that the Barcelona captain had indicated that he is looking to leave the club this summer. Messi, 33 who is contracted for another season at the Nou Camp cut a frustrated figure on Saturday evening as Barcelona were ruthlessly dumped out of the Champions League. 


The Argentinian, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Inter Milan in recent weeks as speculation of his future has intensified. 

Earlier in the year, Josep Maria Bartomeu had told beIN SPORTS that he widely expected Messi to sign a new contract with the side.


The Barcelona board are set to meet on Monday and are expected to sack Quique Setien, although it remains to be seen what would happen if Messi was to formally express his intention to leave the La Liga giants. 

