Real Madrid star Benzema to miss Sevilla match

Real Madrid have confirmed that newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will be out for Saturday's game against Sevilla

reuters

Real Madrid talisman and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will miss his team's clash with Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga with a thigh injury.

The French striker, 34, was heralded the world's best player at the Paris gala on Monday, scored against Elche on Wednesday to keep Madrid top, but will not be available for Sevilla's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"After the tests today on Karim Benzema by Real Madrid's medical services, they detected muscular fatigue in the quadriceps of his left leg," said Madrid in a statement on Saturday.

Benzema, who missed most of September with a thigh strain in his right leg, has five goals in seven league appearances this season.

