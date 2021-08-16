Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois signs new five-year deal

The Belgian No 1, who joined the club in 2018 and helped his side to the 2019/20 La Liga title, has put pen to paper on a new contract which will keep him at Los Blancos until the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid signed Courtois for £35 million, becoming La Liga's most expensive goalkeeper, surpassing the record set by Jan Oblak.

After a slightly less than convincing start to life in the Spanish capital, Courtois has established himself as the undisputed number one at the Bernabeu, registering 130 appearances in all competitions and keeping 52 clean sheets.

Following the signing, the 6ft 6' shot-stopper was presented with a jersey bearing his name and the number 2026 by club president Florentino Perez.



