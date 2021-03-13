العربية
English
UEFA Europa League
LaLiga

Real Madrid 2-1 Elche: Benzema keeps Los Blancos' title hopes alive

Real Madrid 2-1 Elche: Benzema keeps Los Blancos' title hopes alive

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid's LaLiga title hopes are still intact after Karim Benzema inspired a 2-1 comeback win over Elche on Saturday.

Having drawn their last two league fixtures, Madrid had the chance to leapfrog Barcelona into second place and close the gap on Atletico Madrid, temporarily at least, to five points.

But a lacklustre display looked like it would result in a third straight league draw – Benzema having cancelled out Dani Calvo's header.

Madrid's slim chances of catching Atleti were handed a late boost, however, when Benzema thundered in a supreme finish in stoppage time to snatch the points.

 

la liga real Madrid Elche
Previous Ramos and Hazard named in Madrid squad to face Elc
Read
Ramos and Hazard named in Madrid squad to face Elche
Next

Latest Stories

>