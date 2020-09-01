Rakitic Returns to Sevilla

Barcelona has confirmed that Croatian international midfielder Ivan Rakitic is to return to former club Sevilla.

Rakitic, 32 enjoyed six trophy-laden seasons with the Catalans in which he picked up thirteen titles including four La Liga crowns and four Copa del Rey titles.

The midfielder also scored a goal in the Champions League final of 2015 against Juventus, the opening goal in the 3-1 victory, the last time that Barcelona won the trophy.

Rakitic is no stranger to Sevilla having played for the Andalucian side for three years prior to a move to the Nou Camp.