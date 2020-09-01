English
Rakitic Returns to Sevilla

Barcelona have confirmed that Ivan Rakitic has returned to Sevilla after six years with the club

Barcelona has confirmed that Croatian international midfielder Ivan Rakitic is to return to former club Sevilla. 

Rakitic, 32 enjoyed six trophy-laden seasons with the Catalans in which he picked up thirteen titles including four La Liga crowns and four Copa del Rey titles.

The midfielder also scored a goal in the Champions League final of 2015 against Juventus, the opening goal in the 3-1 victory, the last time that Barcelona won the trophy. 

Rakitic is no stranger to Sevilla having played for the Andalucian side for three years prior to a move to the Nou Camp. 

 

