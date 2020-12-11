Oblak backing 'dangerous' Costa to make an impact for new-look Atletico

Jan Oblak has enjoyed seeing Atletico Madrid show another side to their play in recent weeks and is backing the unfortunate Diego Costa to make an impact upon his return.

Diego Simeone's squad sit on top of LaLiga and remain unbeaten in the Spanish top flight this season, raising expectations of a title push.

Their cause is aided by usual suspects Barcelona and Real Madrid suffering indifferent starts to their campaigns, albeit the latter sit only six points adrift of their neighbours ahead of Saturday's derby.

Still, Atleti go into the fixture on a seven-game winning run in the league, a period during which they have scored 15 goals and conceded just once.

Simeone has developed a more attacking style following the arrival of Luis Suarez, though they still remain a tough nut to crack. For Oblak, the key is adapting to the opponents.

"In the last seven league games we have shown another face that people are not used to," the Slovenia international - who has kept eight clean sheets in 10 league outings, saving 32 of the 34 shots he has faced - told Marca.

"With more possession, more chances, more time with the ball, which I like more.

"But for each team you prepare differently. You watch how you play, but also how your rival plays. The coach decides the best to take the game where he wants.

"No matter the players, the most important thing is the intensity and the desire to win. Against Madrid, against anyone. Only then can you get to the titles and where you want to go."

Joao Felix has led the way in terms of goals for Atletico, scoring eight in the league, while Suarez has contributed five since his switch from Barcelona.

Costa, in contrast, has managed just one goal in a season that so far has been blighted by injury, as well as time out of action due to coronavirus.

For Oblak, though, the Spain international remains a key member of Atleti's squad as they aim to compete at home and in Europe, having qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League in midweek.

"Diego has been unlucky this season. First with injury, then COVID. Now the complication, too," Oblak said.

"I'm sure he will help us, though. He is a special player. There are people who say that he cannot help, but whenever he is in the field he is dangerous.

"With him on the pitch you can expect things [to happen], like with Suarez.

"They are very important and I hope he returns as soon as possible. We need him. He's doing everything to get back 100 per cent from day one."

Atleti go into the derby looking for a first win in nine league games against their rivals, while an eighth successive LaLiga victory would be their best winning streak in the competition since 2014.