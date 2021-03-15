Messi makes LaLiga history as he hits 20th top-flight goal of 2020-21

Lionel Messi became the first player to score 20 LaLiga goals in 13 successive campaigns as he found the breakthough superbly against Huesca on Monday.

It was already a historic outing for Messi, who equalled Xavi's all-time record of 767 Barcelona appearances.

And the 33-year-old moved on to 20 goals in 25 top-flight appearances this season by clipping home a superb strike from the edge of the box, via the underside of the crossbar after 13 minutes at Camp Nou

No other player has scored 20 or more times in the competition in 13 seasons in a row.

Indeed, Messi was the only player to have hit 20 goals in 12 consecutive LaLiga campaigns – a feat he achieved that by netting in a 4-0 win over Mallorca in June 2020.