Messi completing ankle injury treatment ahead of Barcelona return

Lionel Messi will complete a course of treatment on an ankle injury before returning to Barcelona training ahead of next week's game with Huesca.

The club had already confirmed the captain had been granted an extended Christmas break, with Messi having gone to Rosario in Argentina to spend time off with his family.

It means the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will miss the LaLiga match with Eibar on Tuesday.

Barca later announced Messi is due to finish treatment on his right ankle and is expected to return to training before they face Huesca on January 3.

After a difficult start to the season following his failed attempt to leave the club, Messi has recovered some form, scoring six of his seven league goals in 2020-21 in his most recent eight appearances.

Barca are fifth in LaLiga, eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, having played a game more.