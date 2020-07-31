Mendilibar signs new one-year deal with Eibar

Eibar coach Jose Luis Mendilibar has signed a new one-year contract extension with the LaLiga club.

The 59-year-old has been in charge since June 2015 and steered Eibar to a 14th-place finish in the 2019-20 season.

Assistants Toni Ruiz, Inaki Bea, Josu Anuzita and Andoni Azkargorta, who has signed a three-year deal, will all stay at the club.

Mendilibar has overseen 250 games across two spells in charge of Eibar, 207 of which have been in the top flight. His record stands at 68 wins, 54 draws and 85 defeats.