Luis Enrique backs new boss Koeman to succeed at Barcelona

Luis Enrique believes Ronald Koeman's Dutch mentality is ideal for Barcelona and is convinced the club will soon start winning trophies again.

Koeman left his job as boss of the Netherlands to take over at Camp Nou following the sacking of Quique Setien, who paid the price for the 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Sporting director Eric Abidal soon followed, while superstar forward Lionel Messi is reportedly considering his future.

Spain boss Luis Enrique led Barca to nine major trophies in three seasons as coach, including a LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble in the 2014-15 campaign.

He has backed Koeman, a legend as a player at Barca, to turn things around and says Barcelona will come out of the malaise.

"He has the Dutch mentality, very similar to that of Barca," he told a news conference when asked about Koeman.

"Training Barcelona is an immense joy, it is never the worst moment. Then you have to manage it, but these are days when there is always sun.

"It happens to all the big clubs. Now comes more difficult moments. The history of the great clubs is full of these situations.

"They will win titles again soon, but I don't know when. That's the million dollar question."These players are used to this. They have [broad shoulders]."

Asked if he sees Messi leaving Barca, he replied: "Only Messi can answer that."

Luis Enrique named a fresh-looking squad for Spain's upcoming matches against Germany and Ukraine, with Barca's rising star Ansu Fati and Wolves winger Adama Traore included.

"I know him [Fati] perfectly. I think he has the level to be with us," Luis Enrique said of the teenager.

"I would say that only Messi has a higher minute-to-goal ratio than him at Barcelona. I want to see him here. It will be very important."

On Traore, he added: "We have followed him for a long time, since I was in Barcelona. He does many things.

He is a diamond, a brutal potential that can bring us many things. He has even come close to the goal. And he is willing and hungry."