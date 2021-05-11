العربية
English
Premier League
LaLiga

Levante 3-3 Barcelona: Leon strikes massive blow to Blaugrana's title hopes

Barcelona's hopes of winning the LaLiga title suffered a major setback as they were held by battling Levante.

Reuters

Sergio Leon's late equaliser struck a massive blow to Barcelona's LaLiga title hopes as Levante fought back to salvage a 3-3 draw.

Barca looked to be cruising to the top of the table with a victory at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Tuesday courtesy of Lionel Messi's 37th goal of the season and Pedri's first-half tap-in.

Yet two goals in as many second-half minutes from Gonzalo Melero and Jose Luis Morales pegged the fragile Catalan giants back.

Ousmane Dembele put Barca back in front, but Leon provided another dramatic twist when he levelled seven minutes from time.

Ronald Koeman's side paid the price for defensive frailties and trail Atletico Madrid - who have a game in hand - by a point with only two matches to play.

 

Highlights barcelona levante LaLiga
Previous Mendy struck down by new injury in blow to Real Ma
Read
Mendy struck down by new injury in blow to Real Madrid
Next

Latest Stories

>