La Liga fixtures: Madrid have early chance to steal march in title race

Real Madrid's defence of their LaLiga title will be delayed slightly, but they will not have to wait long to face their Clasico rivals.
Los Blancos dethroned Barcelona to win LaLiga following the resumption of the 2019-20 season after the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.
Because of their involvement in the Champions League in August, Madrid's fixture with Getafe - scheduled for matchday one - will not take place until an appropriate date in February or March.
Zinedine Zidane's men will instead travel to Real Sociedad for a tricky opening clash, with the first Clasico coming just over a month later at Camp Nou as Madrid are provided with an early opportunity to steal a march in the title race.
The return fixture between Madrid and Ronald Koeman's Barca is scheduled for April 11 and could potentially be decisive in the fight for the championship.
Real Madrid's fixtures in full:
September 20 - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
September 27 - Real Betis v Real Madrid
September 30 - Real Madrid v Real Valladolid
October 4 - Levante v Real Madrid
October 18 - Real Madrid v Cadiz
October 25 - Barcelona v Real Madrid
November 1 - Real Madrid v Huesca
November 8 - Valencia v Real Madrid
November 22 - Villarreal v Real Madrid
November 29 - Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves
December 6 - Sevilla v Real Madrid
December 13 - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
December 20 - Eibar v Real Madrid
December 23 - Real Madrid v Granada
December 30 - Elche v Real Madrid
January 3 - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
January 10 - Osasuna v Real Madrid
January 20 - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
January 24 - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid
January 31 - Real Madrid v Levante
February 7 - Huesca v Real Madrid
February 14 - Real Madrid v Valencia
February 21 - Real Valladolid v Real Madrid
February 28 - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
March 7 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
March 14 - Real Madrid v Elche
March 21 - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
April 4 - Real Madrid v Eibar
April 11 - Real Madrid v Barcelona
April 21 - Cadiz v Real Madrid
April 25 - Real Madrid v Real Betis
April 28 - Getafe v Real Madrid
May 2 - Real Madrid v Osasuna
May 9 - Real Madrid v Sevilla
May 12 - Granada v Real Madrid
May 16 - Atletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
May 23 - Real Madrid v Villarreal
TBC - Real Madrid v Getafe