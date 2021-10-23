La Liga – Barcelona vs Real Madrid – El Clasico Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

El Clasico – Live Stream

It has been a season of adjustment for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Ronald Koeman finding it markedly more difficult than his counterpart Carlo Ancelotti.

The Catalan club are sat seventh in the table after eight matches, while Los Blancos have relinquished top spot after just one point in their last two games.

Ronaldo Koeman has been under huge pressure in recent weeks, dropping points at multiple junctures in La Liga and overseeing Barcelona’s worst ever start to a Champions League campaign, with back-to-back 3-0 defeats against Bayern Munich and Benfica.

While many expected the Dutchman to be relieved of his duties following the defeat to Atletico Madrid before the international break, club president Joan Laporta has stood by the Blaugrana legend.

However, a 3-1 win over Valencia and three points in Matchday 3 of the Champions League with a slender 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv has calmed a section of disgruntled fans.

For the first time since April, Barcelona have recorded back-to-back wins, a welcome upturn in form at a time when it may well be needed most… It is El Clasico after all.

It has been a tough start to the season without the talismanic Lionel Messi, and a win over fierce rivals Real Madrid would significantly boost Koeman’s managerial credentials in the eyes of the Nou Camp faithful.

Despite a stop-start beginning to the 2021/22 La Liga campaign, only two points separate Barcelona from Los Blancos – as well as Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in third and fourth place.

In terms of injuries, Barcelona must do without Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembele, while Pedri and Ronald Araujo remain out of contention.

Jordi Alba is also a doubt after picking up a foot injury in the midweek Champions League fixture, with a potential debut for Alex Balde in the offing.

Barcelona predicted team:

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Dest, Depay, Fati

When – Sunday 24th October 2021

KO – 17:15 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 English

Online – beIN CONNECT

A shock defeat to Espanyol after a goalless stalemate with Villarreal has seen Carlo Ancelotti’s side drop down the La Liga table, with Real Sociedad taking top spot having played a game more, and Osasuna moving into second for the time being.

Sandwiched in-between those two disappointing league outings was arguably one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history, as Tiraspol-based outfit Sheriff won 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti cut a frustrated figure during that three-game spell, but will be pleased with the clinical showing against Shakhtar Donetsk, as Los Blancos’ attacking prowess came to the fore in a 5-0 away win to bounce back in style.

Real Madrid will be without duo Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale for El Clasico, as they both continue their recovery from hamstring and ankle injuries. Ancelotti could however have Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal to choose from.

Benzema is expected to retain his place in the forward line despite his ongoing trial surrounding the alleged blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena.

Overall history in El Clasico remains narrowly in Real Madrid's favour, with Los Blancos winning 98 fixtures in all competitions to Barcelona's 96. El Clasico has finished all square on 52 occasions in total.

Real Madrid will be considered favourites heading into the clash following Barcelona’s somewhat tumultuous start to the season, however, it is particularly difficult to predict the eventuality of an El Clasico clash – regardless of form and circumstances heading into the contest.

Real Madrid Predicted Team:

Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Watch what is sure to be a fascinating El Clasico clash LIVE on beIN SPORTS.