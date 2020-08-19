Koeman Announced as Barcelona Manager

La Liga giants Barcelona have announced former Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman as their new manager. The Catalan club took to Twitter to confirm the news. Koeman is no stranger to the Barcelona set-up having played for the side for seven years, racking up 192 appearances for the side and scored the winner in Barcelona's 1991-92 Champions League triumph.

Koeman will now focus on the mammoth challenge of turning around the Catalans who failed to regain the La Liga title, and where ruthlessly dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich