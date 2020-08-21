Henrik Larsson joins Koeman's coaching staff at Barcelona

Henrik Larsson has agreed to return to Barcelona to join the coaching staff under new boss Ronald Koeman.

The former Sweden striker won two LaLiga titles, the Supercopa de Espana and the Champions League during a two-year spell at Camp Nou as a player.

Larsson scored 22 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions but is perhaps most fondly remembered for coming off the bench to set up both Barca goals as they beat Arsenal 2-1 to become champions of Europe.

The former Celtic and Manchester United forward, who was head coach at Helsingborgs last year, has signed a two-year contract at Camp Nou.

Joining Larsson in taking up a role under Koeman is Alfred Schreuder, who has also signed a deal until June 30, 2022.

Schreuder was appointed head coach of Hoffenheim last March, having previously worked as Julian Nagelsmann's assistant, but he was sacked in June.

The former Feyenoord midfielder was assistant to Erik ten Hag at Ajax in 2018-19 as the Eredivisie side reached the Champions League semi-finals with a series of sparkling performances.