Emery staying at Villarreal as Newcastle miss out on top target

Unai Emery has confirmed he will remain at Villarreal despite significant interest from Newcastle United.

Emery was said to have been made the number one target of Newcastle's new owners following last month's takeover, which saw Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) take an 80 per cent share in the club, as they look to replace former head coach Steve Bruce.

Following Villarreal's Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday, Emery said he was aware of interest from Newcastle but had received no offer from the struggling Premier League club.

In a subsequent statement released on Wednesday, Emery praised the "transparency and loyalty" from Villarreal's ownership and the players amid the speculation as he revealed his decision to stay put.

Emery said: "Villarreal is my home and I'm 100 per cent committed. Honestly, I'm grateful for the interest of a great club, but still more grateful to be here.

"That's why I communicated to [owner] Fernando Roig my decision that I wanted to continue being a part of this project for the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and my players, which is mutual and reciprocal.

"I want to thank the fans for the support they have always shown me.

"On Sunday, we have a really important game [against Getafe] and I hope that together we can achieve victory. We'll see you at the Estadio de la Ceramica."

With Emery having rebuffed their advances, former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is the favourite for the Newcastle job.

Still waiting for their first win of the season, the Magpies are six points adrift of safety in the Premier League and visit Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.