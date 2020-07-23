English
Emery named new Villarreal head coach

In his first job since being sacked by Arsenal, Unai Emery has replaced Javier Calleja at Villarreal.

Unai Emery has been appointed the new head coach of Villarreal.

The former Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla boss has signed a three-year deal with the club, who finished fifth in LaLiga in 2019-20.

It is Emery's first job since he was sacked by the Gunners last November following a run of just one win in nine games in all competitions.

He succeeded Arsene Wenger at Emirates Stadium in 2018 but failed to secure a return to the Champions League, losing the Europa League final 4-1 to Chelsea last year.

Emery has replaced Javier Calleja, who left Villarreal at the end of the league season despite leading them to a Europa League return.

"I don't t hold any grudge but I'm hurt," he told El Transistor. "Now it's the turn of Unai Emery and I hope he takes them as high as possible. 

"I'm hurt by the way this has happened. I would have done it differently."

Villarreal lost three of their final five games of the season but had previously been on a six-game unbeaten run, which propelled them back into contention for Europe.

