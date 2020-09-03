English
العربية
Diego Costa and Atletico Madrid team-mate Santiago Arias test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Atletico Madrid duo Diego Costa and Santiago Arias have tested positive for COVID-19, the club have confirmed.

Both Costa and Arias underwent testing during their vacations and are in quarantine, with Atletico adding that both players are asymptomatic. 

The rest of Atletico's squad – minus players currently on international duty – all returned negative results ahead of the start of pre-season.

However, with Costa and Arias in isolation, neither will take part in the start of pre-season training for Diego Simeone's side.

Former Chelsea striker Costa made 23 LaLiga appearances last season, scoring five goals.

Arias – who has been linked with a move away from Atletico in this transfer window – was restricted to just 14 league appearances as he played second fiddle behind Kieran Trippier.

